Michigan lets high schools, entertainment venues reopen

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 10,. 2020 press conference.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 10,. 2020 press conference.(State of Michigan)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is lifting a prohibition on in-person instruction at Michigan high schools and says entertainment venues such as movie theaters can reopen with capacity restrictions following a decline in coronavirus cases. Universities and colleges can let students return to campus next month, with a voluntary commitment to wait until Jan. 18 to restart face-to-face classes. Indoor restaurant dining will continue to be prohibited under the new state health department order, as will indoor sports and outdoor contact sports. The new state health department order will take effect Monday. It lasts through Jan. 15. The order will last through Jan. 15. The Democratic governor and top health officials announced it at a news conference Friday afternoon.

