Michigan reports 4,000+ new coronavirus cases and 66 more deaths

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/18/2020) - The State Health Department is confirming 4,180 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

66 more people with the illness have died.

Taking a look at the numbers by county:

*181 new cases in Genesee County

*210 cases in Saginaw County

*64 cases in Bay County

*33 in Shiawassee County.

As of Friday, there have been 454,956 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

11,274 people have lost their battle with the virus.

As of December 12, 2020, the state is reporting 236,369 people have recovered from coronavirus.

