Advertisement

Michigan reports 4,000+ new coronavirus cases and 66 more deaths

Coronavirus in Michigan
Coronavirus in Michigan(Associated Press)
By ABC12 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/18/2020) - The State Health Department is confirming 4,180 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

66 more people with the illness have died.

Taking a look at the numbers by county:

*181 new cases in Genesee County

*210 cases in Saginaw County

*64 cases in Bay County

*33 in Shiawassee County.

As of Friday, there have been 454,956 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

11,274 people have lost their battle with the virus.

As of December 12, 2020, the state is reporting 236,369 people have recovered from coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offered these tips for masking up during...
Mask up right: Michigan offers new guidance on face coverings
The 51-year-old is charged with 6 felony counts, accused of sexually abusing a young girl for 3...
GHOST Team makes three more arrests of alleged child predators
Gun stolen from Showtime Guns and Ammo was used in recent Saginaw homicide
Gun used in Saginaw murder was stolen from Showtime Guns in 2019
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Nurse Patrick Bryant is the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Genesee County.
First Genesee County COVID-19 vaccinations at McLaren Flint a “ray of hope”

Latest News

Mid-Michigan doctor: both vaccines are safe, effective
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a Dec. 10,. 2020 press conference.
Michigan lets high schools, entertainment venues reopen
McLaren Bay Region administers first COVID-19 vaccines
McLaren Bay Region administers first COVID-19 vaccines
Benny Napoleon
Wayne County sheriff dies from COVID-19 complications