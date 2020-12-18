Advertisement

Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive gets COVID-19 vaccine

Michgan's chief medical executive gets COVID-19 vaccine shot.(MDHHS)
Dec. 17, 2020
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/17/2020) - Michigan’s chief medical executive received her COVID-19 vaccine Thursday night at Henry Ford Hospital.

Kaldun, who is an emergency medicine physician, along with other doctors, nurses and therapists received the Pfizer vaccine.

She is now urging other frontline health care workers to get their coronavirus shot as soon as they can.

“I have been honored to continue working in the emergency department during this pandemic, taking care of patients with COVID and other health conditions. The toll this has taken on health care workers both physically and mentally sometimes seems insurmountable, but now there is hope,” said Khaldun. “The arrival of this vaccine in Michigan is our way forward and signals that the end of this pandemic is near. I am getting this vaccine so I can continue to take care of patients in the emergency department, and so that I don’t spread it to other staff, patients, or have to stay out because I am ill. I commit to continuing to do whatever I can to fight this pandemic, on the front lines in the ER or supporting the state in my role as chief medical executive.”

