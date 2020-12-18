Advertisement

Moderna vaccines ship if FDA gives OK, health secretary says

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says shipments of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine will begin this weekend if the FDA grants emergency use authorization as expected on Friday.

“Trucks will roll, planes will fly this weekend, 5.9 million doses of Moderna vaccine allocated for next week,” Azar told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday.

Azar said the Moderna vaccine is “shockingly effective” and he expected to get vaccinated next week, if the White House physician cleared him to do so. Azar’s wife has tested positive for COVID-19 and he is quarantining at the moment.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams were vaccinated on live TV Friday morning.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offered these tips for masking up during...
Mask up right: Michigan offers new guidance on face coverings
The 51-year-old is charged with 6 felony counts, accused of sexually abusing a young girl for 3...
GHOST Team makes three more arrests of alleged child predators
Gun stolen from Showtime Guns and Ammo was used in recent Saginaw homicide
Gun used in Saginaw murder was stolen from Showtime Guns in 2019
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill

Latest News

Dr. Fauci: The speed was a reflection of extraordinary scientific advances and did not...
Fauci on vaccine: Speed didn't compromise safety
Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower...
Pence, wife Karen, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines
The federal eviction moratorium is expiring and come January, payments will be due for...
States grapple with next steps on evictions as crisis grows
Ian McKellen has said he feels "euphoric" after receiving his first dose of the COVID-19...
British actor Ian McKellen gets COVID-19 vaccine