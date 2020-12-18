Owosso’s Memorial Healthcare expects COVID-19 vaccine next week

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/18/2020) - One mid-Michigan hospital still hasn’t received the COVID-19 vaccine. Owosso’s Memorial Healthcare in Shiawassee County is anticipating it’s arrival at some point next week.

Memorial Healthcare’s Associate VP of Quality and Safety said right now the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is expected during the middle of next week.

Megan Smith explained the staff tasked with administering it is on standby. So they plan to start vaccinations as soon as it gets there, even if that’s Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

“Our employees are more than willing to come in during the holidays to get this vaccine. It’s a Christmas miracle for us in health care. We want this vaccine and we hope it arrives soon,” Smith said.

She explained they weren’t selected to be in the first week of the Pfizer vaccine’s delivery, but it should be here by next week.

Watching every other mid-Michigan hospital receive the vaccine this week, ABC12 asked why they’re low on the list.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have all the answers to that, you know, the reasoning,” Smith said. “We’re just trying to remain patient; and again, as soon as it arrives, we’ll be ready to administer it.”

The plan in place includes two locations on site where they’ll administer it to 10 employees every 15 minutes.

Initially only 350 employees said they would get vaccinated; but Smith said, after more and more did their research, that number is now 600 employees.

“One of the most challenging pieces that we really had to put into this was making sure that we’re staggering appointments for different days. So that not all employees in one department are getting it on the same day, due to the potential side effects or missing time from work,” Smith added.

It’s not clear how many doses they’ll receive. But Smith said, the minimum shipment is 975 doses. So they’re hopeful for at least that amount. And then in time for the second dose, they should receive that same number to keep everyone on schedule.

“Everyone’s been working very hard; and you know, doing our best job that we can. And, this is exciting. We want the vaccine and we want to get it to our employees that want it. And, we just - we need it to arrive,” she said.

ABC12 expects to hear from Memorial Healthcare when that shipment finally arrives. We’ll be sure to let you know.

