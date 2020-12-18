Tip from viewer helps Birch Run Police arrest suspect in hotel armed robberies

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - Last night on ABC12 News at 6, we showed you a picture of a car Birch Run police were trying to locate.

Shortly after we aired that picture police got the tip and found the car.

It was wanted in what a veteran police office describes as two unusual crimes.

“This is the first of my 23 years experience of working in Birch Run that we have ever had a hotel robbery , its unusual,” says Birch Run police officer Jason Wise.

It was on Monday when the Comfort Inn in Birch Run was robbed. Wise says the suspect was heavily disguised, but an eyewitness saw a getaway car.

Then Thursday, another hotel in the Birch Run area was robbed, this time the clerk says the man had a gun.

”Subject was wearing a black puffy jacket, and a scarf, took about .....dollars, possibly with a handgun,” says a 9-1-1 dispatcher.

The clerk saw the getaway car.

“She described the vehicle that has a similar match the incident on Monday,” says Wise.

Police checked nearby surveillance video. They got a break, a picture of the car with noticeable front end damage. The picture was released to the media Thursday night.

“We ended up receiving one tip, that was really detailed to the damages on the vehicle that we were looking for and that gave us an address to the city of Saginaw,” he says.

A 45-year-old Saginaw man was taken into custody on an armed robbery charge. He has not been arraigned yet. Wise says if it weren’t for the tip, it might have been a tough case to crack.

“Your viewers really helped, and the community that watches your program, that led to the tips that led to solving the case and preventing further armed robberies in the community,” says Wise.

When the suspect was taken to jail he tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation at the Saginaw County jail.

But now, the 2 arresting officers have to quarantine.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.