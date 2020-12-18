Wayne County sheriff dies from COVID-19 complications

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/17/2020) - COVID-19 has claimed the life of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon.

He tested negative for the virus about a month ago - but days later experienced symptoms including a fever and ended up in the hospital with a positive test.

Napoleon was put on a ventilator but died Thursday evening.

Several top leaders are commenting about the loss including Attorney General Dana Nessel, calling him a friend she has long admired and was honored to work with.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer notes his love for the people he served and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist saying Benny was a pillar in the community.

