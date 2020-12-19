Cloudy skies with fog and light wintry mix

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A warm front to our north will keep the scattered light snow and mix around into tonight. However, temperatures will stay mild and be just over freezing into Sunday morning. Monday brings a fast-moving clipper system that adds scattered light snow back to the forecast before we dry out for Tuesday.

Winds stay out of the SW tonight. Our temps stay pretty steady in the low to mid 30s, so if you have any plans it will be milder! Scattered drizzle, fog, and flurries remain with cloudy skies overnight.

Tomorrow we’ll see scattered flurries and overcast skies with afternoon temperatures in the mid 30s. Winds Sunday will be out of the SW at around 10mph.

A clipper system Monday brings more scattered light snow showers to the area with highs in the mid 30s. We’ll stay in the mid 30s for Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies.

We’re keeping an eye on a stronger system for mid week/the Christmas holiday!

