Gladwin Co. lake could hold deadly consequences for snowmobilers

GLADWIN CO., Mich. (WJRT) (12/18/2020)-Hidden hazards: what the floodwaters uncovered back in May, the snow will cover again this winter.

That fact has Gladwin County emergency officials issuing an urgent warning to snowmobilers thinking about a ride on the bottom of Wixom Lake. In this exclusive, ABC12 witnessed those dangers first-hand.

“That’s quite the drop there, too.”

The sheer 30-foot drop is enough to take your breath away. Bluffs and other hidden hazards bookend a landscape forever changed in the aftermath of the May breach of the Edenville Dam.

“We’ve got boats out here, pieces of everything,” Alan Vincent, the Billings Township fire chief explained, pointing to various hazards on the horizon. “We’ve got docks floating out here, like that one, you can see the cement on the bottom of that.”

“They’re not going to see it until it’s too late and then they’ll be biting the other side,” Gladwin County Emergency Management Director Robert North related.

ATV tracks already crisscross the slope in every direction. North, worried that once the lakebed’s blanketed in a thick layer of snowfall, it could become a minefield to adventurous snowmobilers.

“This isn’t a trail in the state forest,” he explained as our group stopped alongside the river bank, far below the lake’s one-time shoreline. “There are too many hazards here. You can see there are trees or stumps, there are rocks, there are changes in the ground… The fire guys do a great job. They’re going to respond, they’re going to do what they need to do but there are extreme challenges that have never been faced before.”

Fire Chief Vincent covers both sides of the Tittabawassee and the east end of the rolling stump-studded tundra formerly known as Wixom Lake.

“You don’t have… the capabilities physically to get down there?”

“We’re going to have to walk so far to get out there,” he related. “My airboat is limited in what I can do.”

In some spots, the lakebed’s sloping terrain could make a crash victim invisible from the shoreline. The same illusion may also hamper rescue crews.

“The problem is if the location is not exact… it is probable that we will have equipment and personnel as much as ten miles out of position because you may not be able to get across,” North said.

North told ABC12 he had been working with local first-responders to section off half-mile stretches of shoreline into specific zones to make coordination easier. In the meantime, he’s pleading with snowmobilers not to take what could be a life-threatening gamble.

“I just really can’t impress enough, be safe, don’t go out there,” North cautioned. “Eliminate the danger by not being there. Eliminate the additional risk our first responders face every day.”

