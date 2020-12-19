JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

A little bit of sunshine managed to break through the clouds in some spots Friday afternoon and the temperatures managed to move a little bit past the freezing mark. With the clouds thickening back up tonight, and with a southerly breeze holding, temperatures won’t fall very quickly, nor very far. Lowest readings early Saturday morning will range from the upper 20s, to around 30-degrees.

The weekend will feature a pretty solid deck of clouds. For Saturday, some scattered snow showers look to be a pretty good bet. In some areas a few drops of rain may mix in with the flakes as southerly winds drive temperatures into the middle, to upper 30s. Temperatures Sunday will be in the same ballpark as cloudy conditions once again hold for the day. We may see a few lingering flurries, but they won’t be a big deal.

The first part of next week will see temperatures continuing to hold a little bit above average. We may see some snow showers Monday, and a few flurries for Tuesday. Wednesday will feature stronger winds from the southwest that will drive readings into the lower 40s. After that, winds will shift to the northwest. This will cause our temperatures to tumble big-time for the end of the week. As the temperatures take a dive, we will likely see some light snow and snow showers fly. The end result may be a white Christmas with slow travel conditions. We will keep an eye on it! - JR