Mid-Michigan company to host food giveaway Saturday in Flint

Flint Food Giveaway Flyer
Flint Food Giveaway Flyer(Charlie B. Enterprises)
By ABC12 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 3:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/19/20) - A Mid-Michigan company announced it would be hosting a holiday food giveaway Saturday in Flint.

The event would come at a time when many families were struggling to get by in the coronavirus pandemic.

Charlie B. Enterprises said 500 boxes would be available to anyone who needed one. It said a valid identification card was required.

The giveaway was scheduled to start on December 19 at noon at Bethel United Methodist Church at 1309 North Ballenger Highway.

The organizer said you could also have a food box delivered. Call 810-288-6884 for more information.

