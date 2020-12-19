Advertisement

Rockets hit US base in Afghanistan, no casualties reported

Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, left, talks with Gen. Scott...
Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, left, talks with Gen. Scott Miller, the commander of U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at Miller’s military headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan. The top U.S. military officer has held an unannounced meeting with Taliban peace negotiators to push for a reduction in violence in Afghanistan.(AP Photo/Robert Burns)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 2:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan and NATO officials in Afghanistan say five rockets have been fired at a major U.S. base. There are no casualties reported.

A spokeswoman for the governor in northern Parwan province says the rockets hit Bagram Airfield. She says 12 rockets were placed in a vehicle and five of them were fired while police were able to defuse seven others.

A NATO official confirmed the attack and said initial reports indicated that the airfield was not damaged. No one has immediately claimed responsibility.

In April, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for five rocket attacks on the base.

The IS also has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in Kabul in recent months including on educational institutions that killed 50 people, most of them students.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurse Patrick Bryant is the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Genesee County.
First Genesee County COVID-19 vaccinations at McLaren Flint a “ray of hope”
Take a look at the difference between the two COVID-19 vaccines expected to be available soon.
What’s the difference between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines?
The 51-year-old is charged with 6 felony counts, accused of sexually abusing a young girl for 3...
GHOST Team makes three more arrests of alleged child predators
Former Assistant Attorney General Brian Kolodziej was forced to resign in September 2019 for...
Former State Prosecutor Kolodziej faces two felony misconduct charges
Doctor with Wesley Medical Center receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15,...
Michigan tweaks eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine, unveils new tracking website

Latest News

An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says
Gladwin Co. lake could hold deadly consequences for snowmobilers
Gladwin Co. lake could hold deadly consequences for snowmobilers
This Thursday, June 6, 2019, photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, in...
Hacked networks will need to be burned ‘down to the ground’
FILE - This image provided by U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service shows the website...
‘Obamacare’ enrollment rising as COVID-19 pandemic deepens