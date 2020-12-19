A passing cold front will bring scattered light snow and mix today. Another warm front to the north will prevent temps from falling off much tonight and they’ll remain relatively constant into tomorrow. Monday brings a fast-moving clipper system that adds scattered light snow back to the forecast before we dry out for Tuesday.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 30s for most, some a tad warmer further south. We’ll see scattered light snow showers and wintry mix across the area with totals around 1″ or less, if you see anything. Winds turn lighter and lighter through the day, out of the S to SW at 5-10mph.

Winds stay out of the SW tonight. Our temps stay pretty steady in the low to mid 30s, so if you have any plans it will be milder! Scattered drizzle, fog, and flurries remain with cloudy skies overnight.

Tomorrow we’ll see scattered flurries and overcast skies with afternoon temperatures in the mid 30s. Winds Sunday will be out of the SW at around 10mph.

A clipper system Monday brings more scattered light snow showers to the area with highs in the mid 30s. We’ll stay in the mid 30s for Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies.

We’re keeping an eye on a stronger system for mid week/the Christmas holiday!

