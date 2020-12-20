Advertisement

70-year-old Taco Bell employee gifted more than $6,000

By WESH Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 1:12 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. (WESH) - An employee of a fast food restaurant in Florida received the tip of a lifetime.

Joe Decicco showed up for work and was greeted by strangers who consider themselves friends.

The 70-year-old who has been at the restaurant for 20 years is fondly called “Taco Bell Joe.”

Tricia Phillippi created a Facebook group to spotlight local restaurants and staff during the pandemic.

Members of the group decided to vote for a favorite employee and Decicco won “by a landslide.”

The initial gift of $50 soon swelled to thousands.

“To be part of this and to see this man so touched, it is life-changing for me, so I’m very, very grateful,” Phillippi said.

Decicco said his customers “bring out the best” in him.

“I couldn’t do it without your help,” he said.

Sydney Cichon nominated Decicco and said “he just brings a smile to everybody’s face.”

Raj Gohill was among the hundreds of cash contributors.

“You could have the worst day, but by the time you get through the drive through there, you’re just smiling,” he said.

Decicco says that his customers have touched his life.

“They give me strength. They give me wisdom. They give me vitality,” he said.

