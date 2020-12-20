Family of slain Flint 3-year-old holds candlelight vigil, vows sacrifice will bring “peace to other families”

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (12/19/2020)-Nearly two months after his tragic death, the family of a three-year-old killed in October honored his memory with a candlelight vigil.

Messiah Williams died from a gunshot wound to the head October 22 when a group of gunmen peppered Messiah’s Oklahoma Avenue home on Flint’s northeast side with dozens of bullets.

Prosecutors charged four suspects earlier this week in connection to the child’s death.

Dozens of friends, neighbors, family members and complete strangers descended on the family’s front lawn Saturday to pay tribute and honor the three-year-old’s legacy. They did so with candles and balloons, songs and passionate speeches.

Messiah’s family has helped draft proposed legislation it says will spare other families from experiencing the pain they did. According to Mayor Sheldon Neeley, who spoke at the event, his wife, State Representative Cynthia Neeley, will introduce Messiah’s Law in January.

His father, Henry Williams, told ABC12 it’s his way of ensuring Messiah’s sacrifice won’t have been in vain.

