Hearing on Flint water settlement scheduled for Monday

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/20/20) - A hearing on the Flint Water Settlement is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

It could determine if the federal court will issue a preliminary approval to the $641 million settlement.

Anyone who wants to watch the remote hearing at 1:30 must register ahead of time online.

Click here for the form and select the hearing listed as “Waid et al v. Snyder et al, case 16-10444” on the drop-down menu.

