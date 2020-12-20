Advertisement

Michigan lawmakers, governor agree to $465M in virus aid

The Capitol Building in Lansing, Michigan.
The Capitol Building in Lansing, Michigan.(Eric Fletcher/ WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - (12/20/20) - Michigan lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have agreed to a $465 million pandemic spending plan, including relief payments to businesses and workers struggling to stay afloat because of the coronavirus.

The legislation received overwhelming Senate support late Friday and is expected to win House passage Monday.

Nearly half of the funding would be used to continue a maximum 26 weeks of unemployment benefits instead of 20 weeks.

The bill would provide $45 million in assistance to employees who’ve been laid off or seen their hours cut due to restrictions under a state health department order.

A worker could get up to $1,650.

