Rain & snow showers Monday

By Brad Sugden
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Expect cloudy skies overnight as our next storm system arrives Monday. This “clipper” system will bring some light snow to the area Monday afternoon. It could mix in with a few rain drops along the I-69 corridor. There is some question as to how much of Mid-Michigan sees this snow but right now, the greatest chance for this will be around and south of the Tri-Cities. Light accumulation of less than an inch will be possible, mainly on grassy surfaces. Highs tomorrow are in the mid 30s.

We see quiet and cloudy conditions Tuesday before a big warm up on Wednesday with breezy south winds. Looks like highs will be in the middle 40s across Mid-Michigan. This will be ahead of a strong storm system that will bring rain to the area late Wednesday and into Wednesday night. A very strong cold front will arrive Wednesday night and that’ll cause our temperatures to crash from the 40s to the lower 20s by the afternoon. Rain will change to snow and there could be some light accumulation. That will be dependent on when the cold front arrives and how much moisture is left behind. Into Christmas Day, we’ll see some very cold temperatures and some lake effect snow showers. Highs will only manage to get into the lower 20s but wind chills will be in the single digits and lower teens! BRRR!

