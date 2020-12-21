Advertisement

Clemson coach votes College Football Playoff opponent Ohio State 11th

The Tigers face the Buckeyes in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney holds the ACC Championship trophy in the air to the...
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney holds the ACC Championship trophy in the air to the cheers of fans following the teamÕs victory over Notre Dame 34-10 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, December 19, 2020.(Source: Jeff Siner, AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had long discussed the inequality of teams that play double-digit games against those who play shorter seasons.

He applied that reasoning when he voted in the final Amway Coaches’ rankings, placing the Tigers’ College Football Playoff opponent Ohio State at No. 11.

Clemson (10-1) faces the Buckeyes (6-0) on Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl.

Swinney had the Buckeyes, ranked third in both the AP and coaches’ polls and by the CFP selection committee, behind two-loss teams such as Georgia and Oklahoma and Coastal Carolina (11-0) at No. 10.

“I think the games matter,” Swinney said. “The mental and physical toll of a season — there’s nobody out there that would say that somebody who’s played 11 games versus somebody who’s played six is better physically or something like that because it’s a long season.”

Swinney had Alabama No. 1 ahead of the Tigers. Notre Dame was third with Texas A&M fourth. He had Florida fifth, with his top 10 filled out by Georgia, Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Iowa State and the Chanticleers.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was the only other coach among the 61 voters to put Ohio State outside the top four at No. 5.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Blanc Township Walmart store is closing Monday afternoon for about 36 hours.
Walmart in Grand Blanc closing Monday afternoon for 36-hour deep cleaning
Gladwin Co. Emergency Management Director Robert North overlooks Wixom Lake Friday
Gladwin Co. lake could hold deadly consequences for snowmobilers
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Dive Team and the Shepherd Fire Department worked to pull the boy...
Investigators say child falls through ice, drowns in Isabella County
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky speaks during a news conference following a...
Negotiators down to a few issues on $900 billion aid plan

Latest News

Biden receives first dose of COVID vaccine
Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says ‘nothing to worry about’
Michael “Moose” Cusack, a Chicago-area man who helped inspire the Special Olympics movement and...
Chicago-area man who helped inspire Special Olympics dies
Covenant HealthCare
Covenant HealthCare treating most COVID-19 patients in Michigan for fifth week
K.T. Oslin appears at the 31st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 1989. Oslin,...
K.T. Oslin, country singer of ‘80’s Ladies,’ dies at 78