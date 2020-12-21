Covenant HealthCare treating most COVID-19 patients in Michigan for fifth week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw is treating fewer COVID-19 patients than last week, but continues to have the most of any hospital in Michigan for the fifth consecutive week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the Saginaw hospital system was treating 162 coronavirus patients on Monday and 32 of them were in intensive care. That is a decrease of 14 patients and five in intensive care over the past week.

Covenant remains at 91% patient bed capacity, which is down 4% from last week.

Sparrow Hospital in Lansing had the next highest number of coronavirus patients with 123, which includes 10 in intensive care. Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson has the most COVID-19 patients in intensive care around Michigan with 35.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has reported steady decreases in the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients for the past three weeks. The patient count peaked over 4,300 on Dec. 4 and since has dropped to just under 3,200 on Monday.

Here are hospital statistics reported to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City -- 100% bed capacity with nine coronavirus patients and four in intensive care, which is a decrease of one patient total and an increase of one patient in intensive care.

Ascension Standish Hospital -- 100% capacity with seven coronavirus patients and two in intensive care.

Hurley Medical Center in Flint -- 96% bed capacity with 56 coronavirus patients and 16 in intensive care, which is an increase of 10 patients and an increase of one patient in intensive care.

Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw -- 97% bed capacity with 27 coronavirus patients and 11 in intensive care, which is an decrease of 14 patients and two in intensive care.

McLaren Flint Hospital -- 92% bed capacity with 76 coronavirus patients and 26 in intensive care, which is a decrease of 12 patients and one in intensive care.

Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township -- 91% bed capacity with 60 coronavirus patients and 16 in intensive care, which is a decrease of eight patients.

McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City -- 79% bed capacity with 51 coronavirus patients and 14 in intensive care, which is an decrease of 25 patients and six in intensive care.

MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland -- 71% bed capacity with 27 coronavirus patients and six in intensive care.

No other hospitals in Mid-Michigan reported more than 70% of patient beds occupied.

