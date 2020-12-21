Advertisement

Fall H.S. sports may resume as part of MDHHS rapid testing program

H.S. athletes react to getting back to action.
By Sydney Cariel
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After high school playoffs were put on pause on November 15, football, girls volleyball, and girls swimming and diving were left wondering if they will ever finish the season,

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced those sports will be allowed to resume and conclude the state tournaments as part of the MDHHS rapid testing program.

