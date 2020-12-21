First shipment of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Mid-Michigan

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - The first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Mid-Michigan and it is expected to make a real difference in the fight against COVID-19 in rural areas around the state.

The shipment arrived at the Central Michigan District Health Department’s office in Mt. Pleasant Monday morning.

Dr. Jennifer Morse, the health department’s medical director, said that it also arrived at other health departments in the district as well.

“We all recognize this is an extremely momentous time,” she said.

Morse said that the department’s staff was excited to receive the first shipment.

“We are very, very hopeful and very excited to have something that we can actively do to prevent this [COVID-19],” Morse said. “The boots on the ground work that we in public health are used to doing to prevent illness.”

The vaccine just started shipping out over the weekend after receiving an all clear from the Food and Drug Administration.

Morse said that the Moderna vaccine is poised to make a real impact on the state’s rural areas.

“Most of those areas, they did not even receive Pfizer vaccine,” she said. “They weren’t even put on the list.”

The Pfizer vaccine has to be kept at ultra-cold temperatures in a special freezer but the Moderna vaccine does not. So health care facilities that do not have that specialized freezer can now have access to a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Having Moderna is a huge win for us,” Morse said. “We are getting those available now and it’ll be available then for any of our community providers such as your general practitioners to have it available should they choose to vaccinate. It’ll be much easier for pharmacists, things like that.”

Another way it will help rural communities is the fact that it can be traveled with. Morse said this will pave the way for future drive-thru or community vaccine clinics.

“With Moderna, because it’s safe at refrigerator temperatures for a day, we have specialized coolers to do that type of thing which is much more easily than again with the Pfizer vaccines so just really opens up the possibilities,” she said. “And allows us to to do just basically like we would with a flu vaccination or other vaccinations that we deal with.”

The Central Michigan District Health Department will be following the state’s guidelines and prioritizing health care workers and people living in long-term care facilities to get the shots first.

Morse said that while the vaccine arriving in Mid-Michigan is a good sign, she stressed that now is not the time to let your guard down.

“We want to make sure though that we don’t get complacent,” Morse said. “That we know we will have a long road ahead of us and need to get those vaccines into people and we all need to do what we have been doing to control the spread of the virus.”

Morse said that there are very little differences in the two vaccines and that both should be effective against COVID-19.

