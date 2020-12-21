Galaxy Lanes in Grand Blanc Township reopens with revised COVID-19 restrictions

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) -(12/21/20)-The lanes are sparkling clean-- the balls are prepped and ready to roll.

General Manager Theresa Hitchings and the rest of the staff at Galaxy Lanes in Grand Blanc are determined to provide a fun-filled environment for customers returning to the bowling alley for the first time since November.

“It’s nice to welcome people back in and hopefully some families will come and have some fun over the holidays,” said General Manager, Theresa Hitchings.

The bowling alley reopened Monday for a second time since March, as COVID-19 began to spread across the country.

Creating an economic hardship for Mid Michigan businesses-- including the decades old Grand Blanc Township staple.

“I can only imagine how much the owner has lost. Being closed for 75 percent of a year. He’s probably lost over 75 percent of this year’s business,” Hitchings said.

Back open for business-- but without nearly half of their generated revenue that comes from the bar and concession area.

Those will remain closed due to the state order COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s basically just come in with your family and open bowl,” she said.

And also with fewer people allowed inside. Just 6 people on each lane and they must be from the same household.

Bowling leagues, another revenue generator, is also not allowed.

“It’s a whole lot to miss. Especially during the holidays when all of the families get together and they want to go out and eat and drink and do something fun,” Hitchings said.

And the lost revenue doesn’t prevent the bills from continuing to come each and every month.

Hitchings says an average Consumers Energy bill is $8-10-thousand a month when the bowling alley is open.

About $3-thousand a month while it was closed.

There’s also health insurance for employees. Hitchings says the owner of the bowling alley pays for that out of pocket.

“They will have to be utilized the whole time we’re open probably just to break even with payroll, Consumers and all the other bills that come rolling in every month,” she said.

It’s why Hitchings says the owner is taking a wait and see approach. Using the next few weeks to determine if being open right now is even worth it.

