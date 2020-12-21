Advertisement

Hurley Children’s Hospital patients enjoy emergency vehicle parade with Santa Claus

3-year-old Jackson Pope watches a parade of emergency vehicles around Hurley Children's Hospital.
3-year-old Jackson Pope watches a parade of emergency vehicles around Hurley Children's Hospital.(source: Doug Pike)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Emergency vehicles from across Mid-Michigan put on a parade around Hurley Children’s Hospital on Monday evening to spread some holiday cheer for patients spending the holidays away from home.

Police, fire departments and medical first responders took part in the parade, which featured an appearance from Santa Claus on a fire truck. Patients like 3-year-old Jackson Pope watched intently as the emergency vehicles with their lights lit up circled the hospital twice.

“Having Santa make a special trip to the hospital, even socially distanced outside, reminds our young patients that they aren’t forgotten. They are loved and everyone is pulling for them to get better,” said Laura Jasso, administrator for marketing and community relations at Hurley.

The annual Glow for Miracles event had been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Chad Watson of the Mundy Township Fire Department and Hurley Public Safety Director Matt Murray worked together on organizing Monday evening’s parade to make Christmas week special for hospitalized kids.

“We both reached out to our circles and were able to put together an emergency vehicle parade ending with Santa on a fire truck,” Murray said. “As for Santa, he owed me a favor. I got him out of a parking ticket a few years back. He left his sleigh unattended in a fire lane.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Blanc Township Walmart store is closing Monday afternoon for about 36 hours.
Walmart in Grand Blanc closing Monday afternoon for 36-hour deep cleaning
Gladwin Co. Emergency Management Director Robert North overlooks Wixom Lake Friday
Gladwin Co. lake could hold deadly consequences for snowmobilers
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Dive Team and the Shepherd Fire Department worked to pull the boy...
Investigators say child falls through ice, drowns in Isabella County
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky speaks during a news conference following a...
Negotiators down to a few issues on $900 billion aid plan

Latest News

Attorney expects approval of $641.2 million Flint water settlement next month
The Flint city flag
Attorney expects approval of $641.2 million Flint water settlement next month
Attorney Corey Stern is representing thousands of plaintiffs in hundreds of lawsuits filed over...
Flint water attorney: City potentially faces billions in liability if council rejects settlement
Galaxy Lanes in Grand Blanc Township.
Galaxy Lanes in Grand Blanc Township reopens with revised COVID-19 restrictions