Hurley Children’s Hospital patients enjoy emergency vehicle parade with Santa Claus

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Emergency vehicles from across Mid-Michigan put on a parade around Hurley Children’s Hospital on Monday evening to spread some holiday cheer for patients spending the holidays away from home.

Police, fire departments and medical first responders took part in the parade, which featured an appearance from Santa Claus on a fire truck. Patients like 3-year-old Jackson Pope watched intently as the emergency vehicles with their lights lit up circled the hospital twice.

“Having Santa make a special trip to the hospital, even socially distanced outside, reminds our young patients that they aren’t forgotten. They are loved and everyone is pulling for them to get better,” said Laura Jasso, administrator for marketing and community relations at Hurley.

The annual Glow for Miracles event had been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Chad Watson of the Mundy Township Fire Department and Hurley Public Safety Director Matt Murray worked together on organizing Monday evening’s parade to make Christmas week special for hospitalized kids.

“We both reached out to our circles and were able to put together an emergency vehicle parade ending with Santa on a fire truck,” Murray said. “As for Santa, he owed me a favor. I got him out of a parking ticket a few years back. He left his sleigh unattended in a fire lane.”

