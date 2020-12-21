Advertisement

Investigators say child falls through ice, drowns in Isabella County

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Dive Team and the Shepherd Fire Department worked to pull the boy...
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Dive Team and the Shepherd Fire Department worked to pull the boy from the pond.(WITN)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN TWP., Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers say a four-year-old boy died after falling through the ice on a pond at a home in Shepard, Saturday.

Troopers from the Mt. Pleasant Post were called to the home Saturday afternoon. They say the boy’s father was trying to find his son in the pond, but couldn’t. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Dive Team and the Shepherd Fire Department worked to pull the boy from the pond.

The boy was rushed to a hospital in Alma. ER staff was unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gladwin Co. Emergency Management Director Robert North overlooks Wixom Lake Friday
Gladwin Co. lake could hold deadly consequences for snowmobilers
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky speaks during a news conference following a...
Negotiators down to a few issues on $900 billion aid plan
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says
The Capitol Building in Lansing, Michigan.
Michigan lawmakers, governor agree to $465M in virus aid

Latest News

Family of slain Flint 3-year-old holds candlelight vigil, vows sacrifice will bring “peace to...
Family of slain Flint 3-year-old holds candlelight vigil, vows sacrifice will bring “peace to other families"
The Capitol Building in Lansing, Michigan.
Michigan lawmakers, governor agree to $465M in virus aid
Hearing on Flint water settlement scheduled for Monday
The 3-year-old died after police say three gunmen shot into his home.
Family of slain Flint 3-year-old holds candlelight vigil, vows sacrifice will bring “peace to other families”