Investigators say child falls through ice, drowns in Isabella County

LINCOLN TWP., Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers say a four-year-old boy died after falling through the ice on a pond at a home in Shepard, Saturday.

Troopers from the Mt. Pleasant Post were called to the home Saturday afternoon. They say the boy’s father was trying to find his son in the pond, but couldn’t. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Dive Team and the Shepherd Fire Department worked to pull the boy from the pond.

The boy was rushed to a hospital in Alma. ER staff was unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

