Lawmakers change sex offender registry rules; ACLU opposes

The Capitol Building in Lansing, Michigan.
The Capitol Building in Lansing, Michigan.(Eric Fletcher/ WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Legislature has approved changes to Michigan’s sex offender registry after federal courts declared the current policy unconstitutional.

The new rules would change aspects of registering and eliminate bans on registrants living or being within 1,000 feet of schools. It also would give an offender seven days to register upon conviction.

Individuals would have to report changes in phone numbers and vehicle information. Certain offenders would be required to report all online communication or social media handles.

The American Civil Liberties Union is urging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to veto the legislation.

