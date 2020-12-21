Man found shot to death in vehicle parked on Flint street

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A man was found shot to death in a vehicle parked on a Flint street over the weekend.

The Flint Police Department and Genesee County Sheriff’s Office paramedics responded to the 900 block of Middleton Street around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate reports of a possible deceased person.

They found a 27-year-old man in a vehicle parked in the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Flint police were continuing to investigate the shooting with help from the Michigan State Police. No suspect information was available on Monday.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at 810-237-6971 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

