Man suffers severe burns after hash oil explosion and fire in Oakland County

Sheriff calls for stiff penalties after violations of Michigan marijuana laws
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a man suffered severe burns after a hash oil lab in his garage exploded on Saturday, causing a fire.

The explosion was reported in the 2000 block of Bass Lake Road in Oakland County’s Commerce Township around noon. The man was standing near his residence with burns to his face, chest and arms when the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and Commerce Township Fire Department arrived on the scene.

An ambulance rushed the man to Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi and he later was transferred to the University of Michigan Medical Center Burn Unit in Ann Arbor.

Investigators say the man was using a butane hash oil laboratory in the garage to extract THC from marijuana when the explosion happened. Hash oil labs often are used to make THC wax, oil and honey products.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard pointed out that butane hash oil extraction is not allowed in residential areas even though recreational marijuana is allowed in Michigan. However, he said the Michigan Legislature has not assigned any penalties for violating that part of the state’s marijuana law.

“Currently, extraction is supposed to only occur with a medical or recreational license, which is approved by the state,” Bouchard said. “Extracting butane hash oil is extremely dangerous and has resulted in exploding structures and severe injuries.”

He called on lawmakers to set policies removing all marijuana production from residential neighborhoods and enact stiff penalties for any violations.

