Michigan launches text message campaign to encourage use of MI COVID Alert app

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - State health officials confirmed a statewide text message campaign to encourage Michigan residents to use the MI COVID Alert contact tracing app.

The text messages from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services began earlier this month to raise more awareness of the app, which can send users an alert if they were near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. The messages have a link to download the free app.

“We want Michiganders to know this is a legitimate communication from the department as we encourage them to take this easy step to protect themselves and others by downloading the MI COVID Alert,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon. “The more of us download the app, the safer we’ll be until a vaccine is available to the broader population.”

The MI COVID Alert app is anonymous and doesn’t store information about users’ whereabouts permanently.

As of this week, nearly 500,000 people out of Michigan’s population of 10 million people have downloaded the app. That equates to less than 10% of the state’s population aged 18 to 64.

Health officials say the app will be more reliable in warning Michiganders of COVID-19 exposure as more people sign up.

