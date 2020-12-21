Advertisement

Michigan launches text message campaign to encourage use of MI COVID Alert app

Nearly 500,000 users have signed up as of this week
MI COVID-19 Alert app
MI COVID-19 Alert app
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - State health officials confirmed a statewide text message campaign to encourage Michigan residents to use the MI COVID Alert contact tracing app.

The text messages from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services began earlier this month to raise more awareness of the app, which can send users an alert if they were near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. The messages have a link to download the free app.

“We want Michiganders to know this is a legitimate communication from the department as we encourage them to take this easy step to protect themselves and others by downloading the MI COVID Alert,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon. “The more of us download the app, the safer we’ll be until a vaccine is available to the broader population.”

The MI COVID Alert app is anonymous and doesn’t store information about users’ whereabouts permanently.

As of this week, nearly 500,000 people out of Michigan’s population of 10 million people have downloaded the app. That equates to less than 10% of the state’s population aged 18 to 64.

Health officials say the app will be more reliable in warning Michiganders of COVID-19 exposure as more people sign up.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Blanc Township Walmart store is closing Monday afternoon for about 36 hours.
Walmart in Grand Blanc closing Monday afternoon for 36-hour deep cleaning
Gladwin Co. Emergency Management Director Robert North overlooks Wixom Lake Friday
Gladwin Co. lake could hold deadly consequences for snowmobilers
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Dive Team and the Shepherd Fire Department worked to pull the boy...
Investigators say child falls through ice, drowns in Isabella County
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky speaks during a news conference following a...
Negotiators down to a few issues on $900 billion aid plan

Latest News

Covenant HealthCare
Covenant HealthCare treating most COVID-19 patients in Michigan for fifth week
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan reports smallest COVID-19 increase in two months
Tenacity Brewing in Flint had its liquor license suspended over COVID-19 violations.
Tenacity Brewing, 4 other restaurants lose liquor licenses temporarily for COVID-19 violations
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
First shipment of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Mid-Michigan