Michigan lifts some COVID-19 restrictions effective Monday

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Restrictions are being lifted Monday in several sectors of Michigan’s economy, but not all of them.

Gyms and entertainment venues can now welcome people back with limitations and widespread mask use. That means bowling alleys, movie theaters and casinos will all turn their “open” signs back on after being forced to shut down twice this year.

High schools are also allowed to return to in-person learning, but many are in recess for the holidays for the next few weeks.

Restaurants and bars remain limited to carryout or outdoor dining only through Jan. 15, when the latest Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order is scheduled to expire. Dine-in service at restaurants around the state remains closed.

There will be limitations for those entertainment facilities. Capacity is limited to 100 people, food or beverage concessions must stay closed and social distancing is required.

Employees at Galaxy Lanes in Grand Blanc Township are hoping people will continue to support them.

Shutting down twice so far this year has taken hundreds of thousands of dollars out of their pockets. Even with all of the equipment powered down, the electric bill by itself was around $3,000 a month.

”We’re hoping that families will come out and open bowl while we are open,” said Galaxy Lanes general manager Theresa Hitchings. “We are going to reevaluate our hours on a weekly basis depending on how many people come out and bowl in the next week or two. If it doesn’t make sense to be open than we might have to revisit that.”

The state says any indoor gatherings at homes are still limited to 10 people and a maximum of two households.

