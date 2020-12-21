Michigan reports smallest COVID-19 increase in two months

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The steady decline in newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan continued Monday with the smallest Sunday and Monday total in two months.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,551 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses combined for Sunday and Monday. The total for those two days last week reached over 7,200.

The two-day total averages to 2,275 cases apiece for Sunday and Monday. Oct. 25 and 26 was the last time the Sunday and Monday increase reached less than 5,000 new cases.

The new cases reported Monday push the statewide total to 463,403.

The seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan declined for the third consecutive week to 3,631 on Monday, which is about 1,200 fewer per day on average than last week.

State health officials reported 187 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, but the newly reported COVID-19 deaths declined to 71 combined for Sunday and Monday. Michigan now has a total of 11,572 deaths attributed to the coronavirus.

Michigan has seen 780 coronavirus deaths over the past week, which is an average of about 111 per day.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients listed as recovered in Michigan increased by 48,362 on Saturday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers 284,731 patients recovered because they have survived 30 days past the onset of coronavirus symptoms.

Currently, Michigan has 167,100 active cases of coronavirus, which is a decrease of nearly 24,000 from last week.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing peaked last week at 62,485 on Friday before dropping to 34,620 on Saturday and nearly 48,800 on Sunday. The percentage of positive tests dropped steadily all of last week from 10.52% on Monday to 8.5% on Sunday.

Sunday’s percentage of positive tests is the lowest since Nov. 1.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases has dropped about 25% from its peak of more than 4,300 on Dec. 4. As of Monday, 3,155 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down 622 from last week. Of those, 2,865 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also dropped significantly over the past week. Michigan hospitals are treating 711 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 436 of them are on ventilators. Since last Monday, there are 149 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 78 fewer on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures:

Genesee, 17,796 cases and 511 deaths.

Saginaw, 11,527 cases, 342 deaths and 2,075 patients recovered.

Arenac, 523 cases, 23 deaths and 110 recoveries.

Bay, 5,675 cases, 164 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered.

Clare, 1,015 cases, 32 deaths and 307 recoveries.

Gladwin, 965 cases, 24 deaths and 256 recoveries.

Gratiot, 2,131 cases and 58 deaths.

Huron, 1,235 cases, 35 deaths and 204 recoveries.

Iosco, 950 cases, 43 deaths and 204 recoveries.

Isabella, 2,905 cases, 37 deaths and 1,181 recoveries.

Lapeer, 3,382 cases, 87 deaths and 531 recoveries.

Midland, 3,244 cases, 36 deaths and 2,694 recoveries.

Ogemaw, 748 cases, 25 deaths and 94 recoveries.

Oscoda, 234 cases, 14 deaths and 27 recoveries.

Roscommon, 803 cases, 27 deaths and 296 recoveries.

Sanilac, 1,311 cases and 54 deaths.

Shiawassee, 2,666 cases, 54 deaths and 977 recoveries.

Tuscola, 2,195 cases, 77 deaths and 541 recoveries.

