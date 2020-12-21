Scattered light snow today

A clipper system will move across the state today bringing scattered light snow/mix. We’ll then have a break in the clouds tomorrow before a stronger system moves in for the middle and end of the week.

Today’s temps will stay relatively constant in the mid 30s. Winds will be out of the S at around 5-10mph through the day before turning lighter and shifting to the W in the evening. The morning will be dry but cloudy, then scattered light snow will move in for the afternoon and evening. Accumulations will be less than an inch – many won’t even see half of that. Temps tonight will drop to the upper 20s to around 30 degrees, so there could be slick spots on the roads late tonight/early tomorrow morning with temperatures falling below freezing.

Tomorrow we’ll see some sun with some clouds with highs back into the mid 30s. Winds will be out of the W at 5-10mph.

Wednesday a warm front moves through taking our highs into the mid 40s! Rain develops later in the day, changing to snow for Thursday as temps drop quickly to the 30s and then 20s, before hitting the teens overnight into Friday morning. Thursday and Friday look to have lake effect scattered snow. Friday, Christmas Day, will be very cold with highs near 20 and wind chills around 0 in the morning and in the single digits through the day.

