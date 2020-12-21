Tenacity Brewing, 4 other restaurants lose liquor licenses temporarily for COVID-19 violations

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Tenacity Brewing in Flint and four other Michigan businesses lost their liquor licenses temporarily last week over violations of state COVID-19 restrictions.

Tenacity Brewing at 119 N. Grand Traverse St. saw its liquor licenses suspended by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. The business is scheduled to appear before a state administrative law judge on Dec. 28 for a hearing to determine whether the suspension will continue and other penalties are imposed.

Tenacity says the Vehicle City Tacos located in the same place will remain open.

Welp. We have been shut down by Liquor Control until we are able to have a hearing about a complaint relating to the... Posted by Tenacity Brewing on Friday, December 18, 2020

Oak Cafe in Wyandotte, J. Knapps in Richmond, Limelight Pizza Kitchen Bar and Grille in Warren and Fast Eddies Bar & Grille in Mount Clemens also had their liquor licenses suspended late last week. Since September, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission has suspended licenses for 26 businesses accused of violating coronavirus orders.

The restaurants are accused of allowing gatherings, providing indoor dining service, failing to enforce face covering requirements and failing to restrict patrons from congregating.

All of those alleged violations are against a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order in effect from Nov. 18 to Jan. 15 aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 around the state.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission suspended liquor licenses for five other businesses earlier last week. Two restaurants and a motel, along with The Meeting Place in Fenton, lost their liquor licenses temporarily in November. The Meeting Place got its liquor license back after a hearing last week.

Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer also had its liquor license suspended earlier this month and is awaiting a ruling on whether it will be reinstated. Other businesses in Port Huron and Lansing lost their liquor licenses temporarily.

Five other businesses in Newaygo, Fremont, Muskegon Heights, Conklin and Grand Rapids all had their liquor licenses suspended since September based on violations of COVID-19 orders.

