Advertisement

Tenacity Brewing, 4 other restaurants lose liquor licenses temporarily for COVID-19 violations

Tenacity Brewing in Flint had its liquor license suspended over COVID-19 violations.
Tenacity Brewing in Flint had its liquor license suspended over COVID-19 violations.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Tenacity Brewing in Flint and four other Michigan businesses lost their liquor licenses temporarily last week over violations of state COVID-19 restrictions.

Tenacity Brewing at 119 N. Grand Traverse St. saw its liquor licenses suspended by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. The business is scheduled to appear before a state administrative law judge on Dec. 28 for a hearing to determine whether the suspension will continue and other penalties are imposed.

Tenacity says the Vehicle City Tacos located in the same place will remain open.

Welp. We have been shut down by Liquor Control until we are able to have a hearing about a complaint relating to the...

Posted by Tenacity Brewing on Friday, December 18, 2020

Oak Cafe in Wyandotte, J. Knapps in Richmond, Limelight Pizza Kitchen Bar and Grille in Warren and Fast Eddies Bar & Grille in Mount Clemens also had their liquor licenses suspended late last week. Since September, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission has suspended licenses for 26 businesses accused of violating coronavirus orders.

The restaurants are accused of allowing gatherings, providing indoor dining service, failing to enforce face covering requirements and failing to restrict patrons from congregating.

All of those alleged violations are against a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order in effect from Nov. 18 to Jan. 15 aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 around the state.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission suspended liquor licenses for five other businesses earlier last week. Two restaurants and a motel, along with The Meeting Place in Fenton, lost their liquor licenses temporarily in November. The Meeting Place got its liquor license back after a hearing last week.

Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer also had its liquor license suspended earlier this month and is awaiting a ruling on whether it will be reinstated. Other businesses in Port Huron and Lansing lost their liquor licenses temporarily.

Five other businesses in Newaygo, Fremont, Muskegon Heights, Conklin and Grand Rapids all had their liquor licenses suspended since September based on violations of COVID-19 orders.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gladwin Co. Emergency Management Director Robert North overlooks Wixom Lake Friday
Gladwin Co. lake could hold deadly consequences for snowmobilers
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky speaks during a news conference following a...
Negotiators down to a few issues on $900 billion aid plan
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says
The Capitol Building in Lansing, Michigan.
Michigan lawmakers, governor agree to $465M in virus aid

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden receives COVID vaccine as Trump remains on sidelines
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
First shipment of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Mid-Michigan
Galaxy Lanes in Grand Blanc Township
Michigan lifts some COVID-19 restrictions effective Monday
Biden receives first dose of COVID vaccine