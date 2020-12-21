Advertisement

Walmart in Grand Blanc closing Monday afternoon for 36-hour deep cleaning

The Grand Blanc Township Walmart store is closing Monday afternoon for about 36 hours.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Walmart in Grand Blanc Township will be closed for about 36 hours beginning Monday afternoon for a deep cleaning.

The store at 6170 S. Saginaw St. announced it will be closed from 2 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Wednesday while a private cleaning company sanitizes. Walmart employees also will use the closure to catch up on restocking the shelves, according to a statement from the company.

Walmart did not say whether a COVID-19 outbreak has been associated with the Grand Blanc Township store. The retailer says employees will continue receiving health screenings and temperature checks when the store reopens Wednesday morning.

Like all retail stores in Michigan, Walmart customers are required to wear a face covering inside the building.

“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind,” says a statement from Walmart spokesman Charles Crowson.

