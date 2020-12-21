Advertisement

Woman critically injured in crash outside Flint’s General Motors factory

Investigators believe the woman was speeding and intoxicated
The Flint Police Department
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 53-year-old woman suffered critical injuries when she collided with a vehicle leaving the General Motors factory on Van Slyke Road in Flint late Friday.

Sheila Poplar was driving south on Van Slyke Road near Hemphill Road around 11:10 p.m. at a high rate of speed when she hit another vehicle pulling out of the General Motors plant onto the roadway, according to the Flint Police Department.

An ambulance rushed Poplar to Hurley Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition Monday.

Investigators believe Poplar was speeding and intoxicated when the crash happened. Anyone with information on the crash should call Flint police at 810-237-6816 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

