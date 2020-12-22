Advertisement

30-year-old dies nearly a month after shooting at Evergreen Regency Apartments

The unidentified victim died during surgery on Monday
Police investigate the scene of a shooting in Flint.
Police investigate the scene of a shooting in Flint.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 30-year-old man shot and critically injured in a shooting at the Evergreen Regency Apartments in Flint in November died in surgery nearly a month later.

The Flint Police Department responded to the shooting around 7:25 p.m. Nov. 25. Officers found the 30-year-old victim, who was not identified, suffering from a single gunshot wound to his chest.

An ambulance rushed the man to Hurley Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery that evening, police say. He remained in critical condition until he died on Monday during another surgery related to the gunshot wound.

Police located evidence on the scene and interviewed several witnesses. Investigators have not released any information about a possible motive or suspects in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at 989-545-9563 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

