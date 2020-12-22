Bay County Health launches COVID-19 vaccine registry

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -“We have to get the vaccine. We have to thaw it out. We have to draw it out. We have to make sure that people are there. We can’t have people not show up,” said Bay County Health Officer, Joel Strasz.

It’s why the Bay County Health Department has created an online registry to help get Bay County residents vaccinated against COVID-19 as quickly as possible.

“So that we can get these medical workers and critical workers scheduled for vaccines because it’s a fairly complicated process,” Strasz said.

The CDC has issued guidelines for states to dispense COVID-19 vaccines in three phases.

P.hase 1a includes healthcare workers and long-term care residents, including those in nursing homes.

Phase 1b covers essential workers such as police, firefighters, food workers, teachers and grocery store employees, as well as people older than 75.

Phase 1c includes people 65 to 74, people 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions and other essential workers.

So how do you know when it’s your turn to get vaccinated?

“One thing that we will ask is that you keep an eye on what’s going on here at the health department and McLaren Bay Region. We will have regular updates for Bay County residents so that they will know when to register or when to approach their provider,” he said.

Right now the vaccines are mainly being distributed by hospitals and health departments.

As the vaccination process expands to the general public, Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz says that will change as well.

“We have to give 72-thousand people vaccinated twice if we have the vaccines that we have. That’s 144,000 shots that we have to distribute within six months,” Strasz said.

