Advertisement

Bay County Health launches COVID-19 vaccine registry

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -“We have to get the vaccine. We have to thaw it out. We have to draw it out. We have to make sure that people are there. We can’t have people not show up,” said Bay County Health Officer, Joel Strasz.

It’s why the Bay County Health Department has created an online registry to help get Bay County residents vaccinated against COVID-19 as quickly as possible.

“So that we can get these medical workers and critical workers scheduled for vaccines because it’s a fairly complicated process,” Strasz said.

The CDC has issued guidelines for states to dispense COVID-19 vaccines in three phases.

P.hase 1a includes healthcare workers and long-term care residents, including those in nursing homes.

Phase 1b covers essential workers such as police, firefighters, food workers, teachers and grocery store employees, as well as people older than 75.

Phase 1c includes people 65 to 74, people 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions and other essential workers.

So how do you know when it’s your turn to get vaccinated?

“One thing that we will ask is that you keep an eye on what’s going on here at the health department and McLaren Bay Region. We will have regular updates for Bay County residents so that they will know when to register or when to approach their provider,” he said.

Right now the vaccines are mainly being distributed by hospitals and health departments.

As the vaccination process expands to the general public, Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz says that will change as well.

“We have to give 72-thousand people vaccinated twice if we have the vaccines that we have. That’s 144,000 shots that we have to distribute within six months,” Strasz said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Blanc Township Walmart store is closing Monday afternoon for about 36 hours.
Walmart in Grand Blanc closing Monday afternoon for 36-hour deep cleaning
Tenacity Brewing in Flint had its liquor license suspended over COVID-19 violations.
Tenacity Brewing, 4 other restaurants lose liquor licenses temporarily for COVID-19 violations
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Stimulus checks and more: Highlights of $900B COVID-19 relief, wrapup bills
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Dive Team and the Shepherd Fire Department worked to pull the boy...
Investigators say child falls through ice, drowns in Isabella County
The Flint Police Department
Woman critically injured in crash outside Flint’s General Motors factory

Latest News

Mazda gifted Ochodnicky the car and named her a 'Mazda hero' for her volunteer pandemic relief...
Mazda honors director of Owosso’s Homeless Angels shelter
Coronavirus in Michigan
Steady decline in Michigan’s COVID-19 statistics continues with smallest increase in 2 months
National and local nonprofit partners will distribute ride credits to people who need them.
Lyft to provide 60 million rides to and from vaccinations
Surveys show more Americans plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but distrust remains in some...
Push for minorities to get COVID vaccine