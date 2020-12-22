Dry today before the next system moves in

With a stationary front to the north and a high pressure system to the south, we’ll see a little sun break through the clouds from time to time. Highs today will be in the mid 30s with a WNW to W wind at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph.

Tonight temps briefly dip to near 30, then as a warm front moves across the state temperatures will rise into tomorrow with winds out of the S at 10-20mph. By 7am tomorrow morning, we’re back into the mid 30s seeing gusts into the 30s. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Tomorrow afternoon we’ll be into the mid 40s to around 50 degrees! Winds will be out of the S at 15-20mph, gusting to 40mph. We’ll spend the daytime hours dry with a little sun early on before turning overcast in the afternoon. Scattered rain showers arrive in the evening, then as a cold front moves through overnight into Thursday morning and temps drop, we’ll change over to scattered mix and snow.

Temps fall through the day Thursday – from the lower 30s in the early morning to the 20s for the afternoon. It’ll be windy with a W to NW wind gusting at least to the mid 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens with scattered light snow.

Friday morning temperatures will be in the teens with a wind chill near 0 – good thing Santa has a warm suit! Wind chills will stay in the single digits through Christmas Day with highs only in the low 20s. Scattered light snow will be possible due to lake effect with a NW wind.

Saturday will be drier with highs back around 30 degrees.

