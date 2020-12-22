Holly man facing torture, child abuse charges after 3-year-old’s death

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 29-year-old man is facing torture and child abuse charges after the death of a 3-year-old girl from Holly Township over the weekend.

Michigan State Police say the girl was injured Saturday in Groveland Township, which is just south of Grand Blanc. The girl was alive and receiving emergency medical treatment at the scene when troopers arrived.

However, the girl later was pronounced dead from her injuries.

Michigan State Police arrested 29-year-old Samuel Smart of Holly. He was arraigned Monday on felony charges of torture and first-degree child abuse, which carry a sentence of up to life in prison if he is convicted.

Smart remained in custody at the Oakland County Jail on Tuesday after the judge declined to offer him bond.

Investigators have not confirmed how Smart is related to the child, who was not identified. The Michigan State Police Special Investigations Section from the Metro Detroit Post continues investigating the 3-year-old’s death.

