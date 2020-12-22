JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

With a relatively weak weather system drifting across the state Monday, we saw quite a bit of cloud cover, scattered rain and snow showers, light and variable wind conditions, and temperatures just a skosh above the average, which is now 32-degrees. During the evening, some of us saw some wet snow stick to the grass. All lingering showers will taper off through the night as that weak storm system moves off to the northeast. Winds will turn in from the northwest for the late-night period as temperatures early Tuesday morning surround the 30-degree mark.

We should get into a little bit of sunshine for our Tuesday. Even with a northwest to westerly breeze prevailing for the day, highs should still manage to make a move into the middle 30s. On stronger southerly winds Wednesday, highs will cruise through the 40s. We will begin the day with some sun, and end it with a chance of some rain showers as a much stronger storm system makes a move into the Great Lakes from the west.

As the storm moves across the state Wednesday night, the rain showers will change over to snow showers as winds flip to the west. Behind the storm, we will have a pretty strong northwesterly wind holding for most of Christmas Eve day and Christmas Day. While the bulk of the moisture will move off to our east with a cold front early Thursday morning, the colder northwesterly winds are sure to fire up the lake-effect snow machine. As a result, I think that there is still a chance of pick up light accumulations of snow in some areas just in time for Christmas morning. Of course the combination of wind, snow showers and colder temperatures may also result in slippery roads Thursday and Friday. We will keep an eye on that potential! - JR