Marijuana grower and processor planning large facility in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A large marijuana grower and processor is planning to a large facility on Bay City’s east side after receiving state and local approvals.

Area Capital LLC received approval from the Bay City Commission on Monday evening for a medical marijuana grower facility at 2 Johnson Court near Woodside Avenue. The company has five Class C grower licenses and one processor license.

Bay City Commission President Jesse Dockett said the facility can cultivate 7,500 marijuana plants -- or 1,500 for each of the five grower licenses. He believes the facility could create up to 100 new “good paying jobs” in Bay City.

The processor permit allows the business to turn raw marijuana plants into usable products, such as edibles and oils.

