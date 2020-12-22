Meijer joins national effort to get rid of single-use plastic bags

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJRT) - Meijer is joining a national effort among retailers to get rid of single-use plastic bags.

The Grand Rapids-based retail giant is joining the Beyond the Bag Initiative, which is looking for sustainable alternatives to plastic shopping bags. Numerous other retailers across the United States also are part of the initiative to replace plastic bags over the next three years.

“Meijer operates under the philosophy that to be a good company, we must be a good neighbor,” said Vik Srinivasan, Meijer’s senior vice president of properties and real estate. “We are committed to lessening our impact on the environment and believe our participation in this initiative is an important step in keeping our communities clean for generations to come.”

Walmart, Target, CVS, Kroger, Walgreens and Dick’s Sporting Goods also are part of the initiative.

Retailers are looking for a functional alternative to plastic shopping bags that is easy for customers to use and better for the environment. Suppliers, recyclers, municipalities and advocacy groups are collaborating on plans for a viable solution and cost effective bag option.

Meijer opened a small format store in the Detroit area last January that doesn’t offer plastic shopping bags. But the retailer restricted the use of reusable shopping bags later in the year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meijer has been collecting used plastic bags in each of its 256 stores since 2014 and recycles about 6 million pounds of bags per year, which are turned into plastic decking material. The company hopes to change all of the packaging on Meijer brand merchandise to compostable materials by 2025.

“Lessening our impact on the environment through increased recycling efforts is an issue that is important to us and our customers, and one that we are working diligently to address,” Petrovskis said. “I look forward to reviewing the innovative solutions that will stem from this collaboration.”

