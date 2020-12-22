Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on the way to Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The second COVID-19 vaccine was approved over the weekend and it is already arriving at hospitals across the country.

Now that both Pfizer’s vaccine and Moderna’s vaccine are in transit, health leaders are hoping more people will be able to get the vaccination and faster. But some miscalculations that could slow down the process.

The head of Operation Warp Speed said those miscalculations have led to 14 states receiving fewer vaccinations than originally planned. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Michigan will get 173,600 doses this week.

There was no word on Monday about which Mid-Michigan hospitals will get the vaccine or when. Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township and Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw have said they are not getting an initial shipment of the Pfizer vaccine and will be waiting for the Moderna vaccine.

On Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expressed frustration with the federal government for holding back the distribution of the vaccine. Over the weekend, the head of Operation Warp Speed said he takes responsibility for the miscommunications with states about how many doses of the Pfizer vaccine would be coming to them.

“It was my fault. I gave guidance. I am the one that approved the forecast sheets. I am the one that approved the allocations, right?” said Gen. Gustave Perna. “There is no problem with the process. There is no problem with the Pfizer vaccine. There is no problem with the Moderna vaccine, right? It was a planning error and I am responsible.”

Michigan received 84,825 doses of Pfizer last week and expects to receive about 60,000 doses this week. That’s less that the 84,000 doses expected.

Like the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine will be available only to frontline medical workers and residents or employees of long-term care facilities for the initial round.

