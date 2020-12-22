Advertisement

Police investigating double homicide in Flint

Police were called for a welfare check when officers found the victims
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman as homicides.

Officers were called to a home on Forest Hill Avenue in Flint just before 3:30 Monday afternoon. When police arrived they found a man and a woman dead with gunshot wounds.

The victims have since been identified as 46-year-old Heather Ann Bonner and 34-year-old Thomas Christopher Biggs.

The Michigan State Police Lab was brought in to process the scene.

Flint Police have no suspects at this time. If you have any information that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

