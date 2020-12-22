Advertisement

Saginaw police adding therapy dog Reba to work with victims unit

Reba, a 5-month-old Australian Shepherd, is getting acclimated to her new role with the Saginaw Police Department Victim Services Unit.(source: Saginaw Police Department)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Police Department is adding a four-legged member to the force, who will work with crime victims.

The department’s Victim Services Unit partnered with Michigan Doodle Rescue Connect to bring Reba on board. She is a therapy dog who specializes in working with victims of trauma and police department staff after critical incidents.

The Saginaw City Council approved an agreement with Michigan Doodle Rescue Connect on Monday evening to add the 5-month-old Australian Shepherd to the police department. She slowly is assimilating to the police station and meeting members of the department.

Reba will begin training in January with basic obedience classes and begin working toward certification from Therapy Dog International during the winter and spring. Lt. Dave Kendziorski will be Reba’s primary partner.

“Reba will be specifically trained for her current task as a therapy dog, not as a detection or search dog — different than a service animal,” he said. “Reba will be used to support victim advocacy and used in interviews with juvenile victims, with victims of domestic abuse, and on scene after traumatic events, in addition to being a regular uplifting force within the department.”

Reba is the first police dog matched through Michigan Doodle Rescue Connect. The organization has agreed to cover all expenses for feeding, licensing, training and caring for the dog.

“At a time when so many are facing hardships and loss, we need to offer additional support to our victims and those impacted by traumatic crime,” said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. “There couldn’t be a better time for this sort of resource in our community.”

