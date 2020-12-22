Saginaw restaurant donates free meals to frontline workers despite its own pandemic setbacks

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - With the community’s support, a Saginaw restaurant is giving back to the city’s frontline workers despite its own setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

T&T Authentic Mexican restaurant is located on Court St. in the heart of Saginaw and its owner, Toyo Rosas, is spearheading an effort to provide 500 meals for workers at Covenant HealthCare.

“The frontline workers are working so much and so many hours at this point, I mean this is only our greatness, our favor to them for all their work they’re doing,” he said.

The restaurant began by asking for donations from the public to help cover the cost of these meals and the community stepped up and raised enough money to do it.

The meals will be distributed over a 10-day span, which began this week, with 50 meals going out each day.

Rosas said that the restaurant had already been providing meals on a weekly basis but wanted to do something more.

“I just feel like, I mean they deserve it,” he said. “They’ve been working like tremendously crazy hours and like I said, I go see them at least once a week for the foundation and man, is just when I see them they look so exhausted, you know, and it was the least I can do to play my part in the community.”

The deliveries will continue throughout the holidays. Rosas said that so far, the response from these workers has been very touching.

“It’s overwhelming,” Rosas said. “I mean, they message our Facebook like ‘thank you so much,’ ‘we appreciate what you’re doing’ and you know, what I mean we as a community are appreciating what they are doing.”

Rosas said that during the pandemic, business has been down but a steady stream of customers ordering takeout has kept them going. And even though the restaurant has taken a hit during the pandemic, Rosas said they still wanted to give back.

“It’s just my heart,” he said. “My heart is a giving heart, especially in the holidays. I love to give, you know, especially to my community because without the community support, we probably wouldn’t be in business.”

While the restaurant has the supplies needed to continue this venture, Rosas said that if they get any more donations, they might be able to carry this on longer and donate to other agencies.

“Maybe we could keep this going in order to help the front line,” he said. “This is not over yet.”

More info about this effort can be found on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

