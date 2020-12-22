Steady decline in Michigan’s COVID-19 statistics continues with smallest increase in 2 months

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is continuing to see a steady decline in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations through the month of December.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,072 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday for a total of 466,485. That is the lowest single-day increase in new cases since Oct. 27.

State health officials reported 173 more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday for a total of 11,705. Seventy-two of those deaths came after a routine audit of death records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped to nearly 34,400 on Monday, which is the lowest daily number of completed tests since Oct. 25. The percentage of positive tests rebounded slightly on Monday to 9.77% after reaching a two-month low over the weekend.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases also continued a steady decline on Tuesday.

Michigan hospitals were treating 3,136 patients with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday, which is down 19 from Monday. Of those, 2,830 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care increased on Tuesday while the number of patients on ventilators decreased. Michigan hospitals are treating 731 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 426 of them are on ventilators. Since Monday, there are 20 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 10 fewer on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 17,903 cases and 519 deaths, which is an increase of 107 cases and eight deaths.

Saginaw, 11,573 cases, 357 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of 46 cases, 15 deaths and 387 recoveries.

Arenac, 525 cases, 23 deaths and 110 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Bay, 5,692 cases, 173 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 17 cases and nine deaths.

Clare, 1,026 cases, 36 deaths and 307 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases and four deaths.

Gladwin, 973 cases, 24 deaths and 256 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Gratiot, 2,137 cases and 60 deaths, which is an increase of six cases and two deaths.

Huron, 1,256 cases, 37 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of 21 cases, two deaths and 322 recoveries.

Iosco, 952 cases, 44 deaths and 204 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases and one death.

Isabella, 2,923 cases, 39 deaths and 1,181 recoveries, which is an increase of 18 cases and two deaths.

Lapeer, 3,424 cases, 88 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 42 cases and one death.

Midland, 3,288 cases, 38 deaths and 2,896 recoveries, which is an increase of 44 cases, two deaths and 202 recoveries.

Ogemaw, 753 cases, 26 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases and one death.

Oscoda, 234 cases, 14 deaths and 37 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 808 cases, 27 deaths and 296 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Sanilac, 1,317 cases and 55 deaths, which is an increase of six cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 2,693 cases, 55 deaths and 977 recoveries, which is an increase of 27 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 2,197 cases, 78 deaths and 1,297 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases, one death and 756 recoveries.

