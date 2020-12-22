Advertisement

Two people found shot to death inside Flint residence

Police are investigating the case as a homicide
The Flint Police Department
(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police checking the well-being of a Flint couple Monday afternoon made a grisly discovery.

The bodies of 46-year-old Heather Ann Bonner and 34-year-old Thomas Christopher Biggs were found inside a residence in the 1300 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Both died of gunshot wounds, according to the Flint Police Department.

A Michigan State Police mobile crime lab assisted with the investigation at the scene. Investigators have not released any information on the possible motive or suspects in the shootings.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide. Anyone with information on the shootings should call Flint police at 810-237-6947 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

