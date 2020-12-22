Advertisement

UPS worker finds frozen body of 80-year-old Michigan man

A UPS employee discovered the body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway.
A UPS employee discovered the body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway.(GIM)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A UPS worker making deliveries in southern Michigan discovered the frozen body of an 80-year-old man outside his home, police said.

Foul play was not suspected. Police believe Richard Kokochak died after an accident or health problem, The Daily Telegram reported.

A UPS employee discovered Kokochak’s body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway in Lenawee County’s Cambridge Township.

“He was in a position where (passersby) would have been unable to really see him unless they were really looking for him,” said Det. Sgt. Larry Rothman of the state police.

Kokochak lived in the house with his partner, who was in the hospital at the time.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Blanc Township Walmart store is closing Monday afternoon for about 36 hours.
Walmart in Grand Blanc closing Monday afternoon for 36-hour deep cleaning
Tenacity Brewing in Flint had its liquor license suspended over COVID-19 violations.
Tenacity Brewing, 4 other restaurants lose liquor licenses temporarily for COVID-19 violations
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Dive Team and the Shepherd Fire Department worked to pull the boy...
Investigators say child falls through ice, drowns in Isabella County
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Stimulus checks and more: Highlights of $900B COVID-19 relief, wrapup bills
The Flint Police Department
Woman critically injured in crash outside Flint’s General Motors factory

Latest News

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci gets the Modern coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.
Fauci, Azar, Collins get Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
FILE PHOTO - A Delta flight in New York was stopped before takeoff after a man, a woman and a...
Pair of passengers exit NYC flight via slide before takeoff
Police investigate the scene of a shooting in Flint.
30-year-old dies nearly a month after shooting at Evergreen Regency Apartments
Miguel Cardona has been selected as education secretary by President-elect Joe Biden. Cardona...
Biden picks Connecticut schools chief as education secretary
Flint City Hall
Flint City Council agrees to $20 million share of water crisis settlement