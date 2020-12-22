Advertisement

US consumer confidence tumbles in crucial holiday season

Some holiday shipping deadlines are already here, others are fast-approaching.
Some holiday shipping deadlines are already here, others are fast-approaching.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A closely-watched gauge for U.S. consumer confidence tumbled to a reading of 88.6 in December as rising coronavirus cases dragged American optimism to its lowest level since summer.

Rising pessimism is spreading during the crucial holiday season, which could make or break a number of retailers, restaurants, gyms and other places hammered by the pandemic.

The December number released Tuesday by the Conference Board represents a big decline from November’s reading, which was revised downward to 92.9. The drop was far worse than analysts had expected and is an ominous sign for retailers with Christmas around the corner.

Consumer confidence is closely watched watched by economists and investors as it can signal how willing or able U.S. households are to spend. Consumer spending accounts for 70% of economic activity in the U.S.

The Commerce Department reported last week that U.S. retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.1% in November. It was the biggest drop in seven months, and a steeper decline than Wall Street analysts had expected.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Blanc Township Walmart store is closing Monday afternoon for about 36 hours.
Walmart in Grand Blanc closing Monday afternoon for 36-hour deep cleaning
Tenacity Brewing in Flint had its liquor license suspended over COVID-19 violations.
Tenacity Brewing, 4 other restaurants lose liquor licenses temporarily for COVID-19 violations
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Dive Team and the Shepherd Fire Department worked to pull the boy...
Investigators say child falls through ice, drowns in Isabella County
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Stimulus checks and more: Highlights of $900B COVID-19 relief, wrapup bills
The Flint Police Department
Woman critically injured in crash outside Flint’s General Motors factory

Latest News

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci gets the Modern coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.
Fauci, Azar, Collins get Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
FILE PHOTO - A Delta flight in New York was stopped before takeoff after a man, a woman and a...
Pair of passengers exit NYC flight via slide before takeoff
Police investigate the scene of a shooting in Flint.
30-year-old dies nearly a month after shooting at Evergreen Regency Apartments
Miguel Cardona has been selected as education secretary by President-elect Joe Biden. Cardona...
Biden picks Connecticut schools chief as education secretary
Flint City Hall
Flint City Council agrees to $20 million share of water crisis settlement